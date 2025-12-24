Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, December 24, 2025

The Missoula Organization of Realtors (MOR) and Pastor Brandon Huber, a part time real estate agent, have settled a years long religious freedom and discrimination case.
WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories on Christmas Eve.

For more than four years, a Missoula-area pastor has been at the center of a legal battle over his religious beliefs and his work as a practicing realtor. Now, the Missoula Organization of Realtors and Pastor Brandon Huber have reached an agreement. (Read the full story)

In late September, a fire broke out on Scott Davis’s property in Creston destroying three trolleys his family owned and operated as the Montana Trolley Company. But a new family has stepped up to keep the tradition of Christmas light tours alive. (Read the full story)

Home ReSource, Missoula’s go-to reuse home improvement store, is asking for the community's help to purchase its property before the interest rate on their mortgage increases. Home ReSource has a goal of raising $750,000 before February. (Read the full story)

