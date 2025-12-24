Kalispell trolleys back in service this holiday season after devastating fire

KALISPELL — In late September a fire broke out on Scott Davis’s property in Creston destroying three trolleys that his family owned and operated as the Montana Trolley Company, offering Christmas light tours in Kalispell each holiday season.

After uncertainty if the trolleys would run this Christmas, a Kalispell family came together to purchase the six remaining trolleys and keep this holiday tradition alive in the Flathead.

“Everybody claps and they cheer on and they are excited that we kept it going,” said Montana Trolley Company new owner Jodie Cross.

The Christmas spirit is joyful in Kalispell this holiday season as dozens of people each evening take trolleys through neighborhoods filled with Christmas lights.

“Just driving around and seeing the lights, that’s what makes Christmas, you know the family time together,” said Cross.

Previous owner Scott Davis decided to retire from the business after a devastating fire destroyed three of his trolleys.

Creston Fire Chief Gary Mahugh tells MTN News the cause of the fire continues to be investigated under suspicious circumstances and has been turned over to detectives with the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Cross and her family purchased the six remaining trolleys including four that were not affected by the fire and were ready to drive this holiday season.

“Christmas is our favorite holiday so when Scott talked about stopping the Montana Trolleys, that tradition is rough to see it go, especially in an age where you have so many devices,” said Cross.

Cross was able to retain six trolley drivers with four different tours going each night this holiday season through January 2.

“It’s become a new tradition for a lot of families,” said Montana Trolley Company Driver John Whitmore.

Whitmore has been driving trolleys for nine holiday seasons. He’s thankful this tradition will continue in Kalispell.

“They are ubiquitous in Kalispell, and it really is a perfect market for the trolleys,” added Whitmore.

Cross hopes the trolley rides will bring strangers together this holiday season.

“Like one of the trolleys will hold up to 25 people, well if you’re group of four now you have just met some more community members and maybe make some new friends,” said Cross.

Reservations for trolley rides can be made online.