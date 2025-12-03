Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, December 3, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A 22-year-old Missoula man, Kolten Ewart, pleaded not guilty to 13 felony charges including rape, prostitution with a child, indecent exposure and fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs at a hearing on Tuesday. Judge Jason Marks released Ewart to house arrest with his next court appearance scheduled for February 2026. If convicted on all counts, he faces up to 330 years in prison. (Read the full story)

On Tuesday, A federal judge in Missoula heard arguments over an ACLU lawsuit challenging the government's termination of foreign student visas, including two Montana State University graduate students affected by the Trump administration's Student Criminal Alien Initiative. The government temporarily restored the terminated records in April after facing numerous lawsuits, but prosecutors argue the immigrants remain vulnerable to future visa terminations. (Read the full story)

Hundreds of Bitterroot residents packed a meeting in Hamilton on Monday to oppose a proposed rare earth elements mine near Darby after the project was fast-tracked by federal officials. Ravalli County Commissioners voted unanimously to send a letter opposing the mine's inclusion in the federal FAST-41 program, citing environmental concerns and unanswered questions. (Read the full story)