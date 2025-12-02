Missoula man pleads not guilty to 13 charges including rape of a child

MISSOULA — A Missoula man who is facing 13 charges, including two counts of rape, prostitution of a child, indecent exposure and fraudulently obtaining dangerous drugs, appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Kolten Ronald Ewart, 22, pleaded not guilty to all of the charges filed against him.

Ewart was released to home arrest on Tuesday. He must submit to random drug tests, GPS monitoring and probation officer visits.

He is scheduled to appear again in court on Feb. 10, 2025.

Ewart faces a possible 330 years in the Montana State Prison and a possible fine of $314,500 if he is found guilty on all 13 charges.