Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, February 18, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A Missoula man reported missing Sunday in a remote area south of Hamilton was found deceased late Tuesday, according to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office. Thirty-year-old Richard Jeff McGowan was discovered at the bottom of the Sleeping Child drainage following a search involving county rescue teams and Malstrom Air Force Base. Preliminary reports indicate he accidentally fell while rock climbing. (Read the full story)

The historic Izaak Walton Inn near Glacier National Park will permanently close on March 3, due to financial hardship after LOGE Glacier purchased the property in December 2022. The closure affects 17 full-time employees, who must vacate company housing by March 4, and all future reservations have been canceled. (Read the full story)

The University of Montana's spring enrollment rose 3% to 11,123 students, marking its fifth consecutive year of growth. Graduate programs increased 5% and Missoula College saw an 8% jump, with 72% of students being Montana residents. (Read the full story)