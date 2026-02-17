University of Montana announces spring enrollment increase

MISSOULA – The University of Montana announced on Tuesday that spring enrollment has risen by 3% and that, for the fifth straight year, UM is reporting more students than the previous year.

A total of 11,123 students are enrolled at UM this spring, as compared to 10,793 enrolled students one year ago.

The 3% growth rate in total headcount at UM is similar to the growth the university experienced last fall, according to a news release.

“UM’s recruiters and executive leaders have increased the volume of outreach and high school visits this year,” UM vice president for student affairs and enrollment management Leslie Webb stated. "Prospective student interest in UM is increasing, and we strongly believe we are on the right path.”

The university reports that more than 90% of students who were enrolled in the fall semester and did not graduate returned for the spring semester.

UM has seen significant increases in the University’s graduate programs, as well as a large increase at Missoula College. There are 2,868 students enrolled in graduate programs at UM, a 5% increase over last spring. Meanwhile, Missoula College saw an 8% increase in total enrollment, reaching 2,215 students this spring.

The numbers show that this spring, 72% of UM students are Montana residents, marking a 2% increase over spring 2025.

The University of Montana provided the following information about student enrollment:



The number of dually enrolled students — Montana high school students who take courses at UM — set a record. Figures show 1,240 students are dually enrolled at UM, a 10% increase over spring 2025.

The number of UM students who are the first in their family to attend college increased to 3,341. This 6% increase brings UM’s proportion of first-generation students to 30% of the total student body.

The number of Native American students enrolled at UM this spring rose to 772. A 3% increase over the previous spring.

More than 800 UM students graduated in December at the conclusion of the fall semester.

You can view UM’s spring 2026 census report here.