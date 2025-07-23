Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A grand jury has indicted Treyson Sharp on federal charges, including involuntary manslaughter, for the death of 19-year-old Jadie Butterfly last December. This comes after allegations he discharged a loaded firearm that killed her. Sharp now faces charges in both federal court and Blackfeet Tribal Court, with his arraignment scheduled for Aug. 19 in Great Falls. (Read the full story)

The most recent forecast for Flathead Lake indicates a positive shift in water levels for August, thanks to above-average precipitation and cooler temperatures since July. Brian Lipscomb, CEO of Energy Keepers Inc., said that the lake is now expected to be around 18 inches below full pool by labor day weekend, rather than the previously predicted three-feet-below. (Read the full story)

During its Monday night meeting, the Missoula City Council approved the sale of the 1.9-acre Riverfront Triangle Fox Site to Averill Hospitality, which includes plans for a hotel and event space. The development is expected to contribute $7 million to the City’s Affordable Housing Trust fund over the next 10 years. (Read the full story)