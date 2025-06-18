Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here are your top stories from Western Montana on this Wednesday.

A man was sentenced to 100 years in Montana State Prison yesterday for shooting and killing another man in Bigfork in 2022 after a violent dispute. Flathead County Judge Amy Eddy handed him the sentence of 80 years with no time suspended, an additional 10 years for tampering with evidence, and another 10 years for use of a firearm. (Read the full story)

The Montana Food Bank Network is concerned by the proposed budget reconciliation part of the Trump Administration's 'Big Beautiful Bill'. It would alter the requirements for anyone on SNAP, or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, to utilize those benefits. Some of the changes include that those under the age of 65 will have to report that they work, a change from the current age of 55. To be exempt from reporting work if you're a parent, the child has to be ages seven and under, instead of 18. (Read the full story)

This year, the Montana Legislature made a change to the state law that prohibits smoking in indoor facilities, adding e-cigarette use to it. Twenty years ago, Montana passed the Clean Indoor Air Act, which stated that indoor public places and workplaces must be smoke-free. Around ten city and county governments in Montana have already taken local action to prohibit vaping in indoor spaces. (Read the full story)