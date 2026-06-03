Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

A grizzly bear charged at a 32-year-old hiker, who suffered a fractured arm, on Glacier National Park's Grinnell Glacier Trail last Thursday. Park officials said rushing water masked sounds during the surprise encounter, and the man was airlifted to a Kalispell hospital for treatment. (Read the full story)

A 40-year-old Billings man is missing after his pickup truck crashed into Idaho's Payette River on Sunday. Witnesses saw him exit the vehicle before being swept downstream, while three people in the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. (Read the full story)

Heavy rainfall from the Mission Mountains caused flooding and road closures in Lake County this week, with creek flows exceeding 700 cubic feet per second. Emergency officials closed two roads and expect water levels to recede within a week. (Read the full story)