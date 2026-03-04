Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

The Flathead National Forest has released a proposal for a permanent wastewater solution at Holland Lake Lodge, calling for a modernized lagoon system to replace the existing infrastructure. Now, the public has 30 days to submit input on the proposal. (Read the full story)

Missoula's Hope Rescue Mission will close its women's addiction recovery center by Aug. 1, due to a $400,000 budget shortfall that forced the organization to make cuts. The 18-month recovery program, that currently serves four to eight women at a time, will redirect its mission toward street-to-shelter housing and other support services moving forward. (Read the full story

Flathead County is looking for up to 300 residents to serve as election judges across its 56 precincts — that would handle tasks like greeting voters, issuing ballots and verifying voter eligibility. Those interested must be at least 18 and a registered voter within the county. (Read the full story)