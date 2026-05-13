Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson will headline a campaign rally for Montana Democratic Congressional Candidate Sam Forstag in Missoula on May 22. The event, scheduled for 5 p.m. at The Wilma, is aimed at boosting support for Forstag's campaign for Montana's 1st Congressional District. (Read the full story)

After a fatal bear encounter in Glacier National Park and another attack in Yellowstone National Park, wildlife officials are reminding the public about bear safety and ways to reduce the risk of surprise encounters. People are advised to keep bear spray accessible to deploy easily if needed, hike in groups and avoid distractions while staying aware of their surroundings. (Read the full story)

Missoula Emergency Services (MESI) employees are seeking to unionize, citing concerns about pay fairness and transparency in a company that serves multiple counties across western Montana. The union vote will take place this weeek, Wednesday through Friday, among the 105 employees — with at least 80% working part-time positions. (Read the full story)