Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Special district elections across Montana happened Tuesday night — determining leadership for local government entities like school districts, fire districts, water districts and other municipal services that handle focused community needs. This morning, we've compiled the latest results. (Read the full story)

Two hikers were injured by one or more bears on the Mystic Falls Trail near Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park on Monday afternoon, marking the first bear-related injury in the park this year. Park officials have temporarily closed several trails and backcountry areas west of Grand Loop Road while the incident remains under investigation. (Read the full story)

Search efforts are underway in Glacier National Park for Anthony Pollio, 33, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida — who has been missing since Sunday evening after telling others he planned to hike toward the Mount Brown fire lookout. Rangers are focusing search efforts in the Mount Brown and Snyder areas with assistance from Flathead County Search and Rescue and aerial resources, while the Sperry Trail remains closed during the ongoing search. (Read the full story)