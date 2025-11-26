Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, November 26, 2025

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell is expecting smooth operations for Thanksgiving this week, with Director Rob Ratkowski stressing that holiday traffic is less than half the airport's busiest summer volume. The airport's expansion project is nearly complete and won't affect travelers, though Ratkowski suggests travelers should still arrive two hours early for flights. (Read the full story)

Missoula Montana Airport officials said this weekend will be the busiest travel period of the year, with the Sunday after Thanksgiving expected to be the peak travel day. Operations have returned to normal following the recent government shutdown — thanks to community support helping TSA staff throughout the shutdown. (Read the full story)

Montana's Capitol Christmas tree was cut down in Seeley Lake on Monday, and is now headed to the Capitol rotunda in Helena. The Douglas fir was harvested from federal land under the Good Neighbor Authority and will be lit on Dec. 1 at 5 p.m. with Carroll College choir in attendance. (Read the full story)