Smooth flying during Thanksgiving week at Kalispell's Glacier Park International Airport

KALISPELL— It’s that time of year when travelers flock to the airport to visit family and friends for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Thanksgiving week is always a busy travel time around the country, but at Glacier Park International Airport in Kalispell, it’s smooth flying.

“Obviously tomorrow is going to be the big travel day and we have plenty of capacity, plenty of room in the parking lots, the TSA is ready to go and really we expect a smooth holiday season,” said Glacier Park International Airport Director Rob Ratkowski.

Watch to learn more about holiday travel at GPIA:

“Always recommend that people show up two hours in advance, and you know that’s pretty generous, that will leave you a lot of time to get through the checkpoint, have something to eat once you get in, and that’s just our standard guidance, nothing special for this holiday season,” added Ratkowski.

Ratkowski noted that peak travel season at Glacier Park International is during the busy summer months.

“So, this holiday season equates to less than half of our summer traffic, so very easy for us to accommodate this little rush.”

Ratkowski said the airport's expansion project is nearing completion and won’t impact travelers.

“We have one more bag claim coming online and then the two gates that people are familiar with upstairs are going to be renovated and then we added one gate upstairs as well and that all should come online for next summer’s rush,” said Ratkowski.

Click here to check out the latest flight information from Glacier Park International Airport.