MISSOULA — Holiday travelers are hitting the road and taking to the skies to get home for the season, and Missoula airport officials say, despite recent government shutdown concerns, their runways are clear and they're ready to welcome the holiday travel surge.

Bruce Micklus, owner of the beloved Missoula store Rockin Rudy's, is among those heading out to see family this holiday season. As he prepares to visit his daughter, he's learned the importance of arriving early.

Check out the holiday travel situation at the Missoula airport:

Holiday travelers pack Missoula Airport as busy season begins

"It's always fun to see the loved ones and celebrate this is my opportunity to do that," Micklus said. "This time, like most times I've tried to get here a little earlier, I use to get there and almost walk onto the plane."

His preparation couldn't come at a better time. The holidays are some of the busiest travel periods in Missoula, according to airport director Brian Ellestad.

"Nationally, this will be the biggest travel weekend of the year, that Sunday after Thanksgiving," Ellestad said.

While the government shutdown may have caused impacts weeks ago, operations are back to normal at the airport.

"TSA workers got their backpay last week," Ellestad said.

Just in time for the holidays, Ellestad says it was the outpouring of community support that kept staff spirits high during the difficult period.

"Lots of customers actually dropped off gift cards that were distributed amongst staff, they just really appreciate the support and they got over the shutdown," Ellestad said.

The holiday travel period doesn't stop at Thanksgiving and the airport is already looking ahead to Christmas travel demands.

"Here in Missoula, it is looking positive as we move forward," Ellestad said.

