More bears out and about as cooler weather settles in

We are seeing more than just the leaves change and colder temperatures as we move into fall.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Sep 20, 2021
MISSOULA — We are seeing more than just the leaves change and colder temperatures as we move into fall; there has also been an uptick in bear sightings in the valley.

Back in July MTN News spoke to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Wildlife Management Specialist Jamie Jonkel who said we can expect to see an increased number of bears as the season changes, due to early blooms and warm summer temperatures. Well, now, fall is here and so are the bears.

Alongside the normal bird feeders and trash bringing bears into backyards, apple and plum trees are the newest reason why we're seeing bears in the city.

Jonkel wants to remind everyone to be bear aware as the weather changes.

If you see a bear you can report it to missoulabears.org as it's helpful to know where they are as they come down into the neighborhoods.

