Native Americans encouraged to register for CSKT Indigenous Entrepreneurship Program

PABLO - A program aimed to help Native American entrepreneurs is making its return this summer.
The six-week course and mentorship program is for Salish and Kootenai artists and creatives who want to start a business or expand their businesses, according to a news release from the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) Economic Development Office.
“The program gives participants the resources to take on a journey of learning the building blocks of entrepreneurship, from the starting line to start-up status, with a high-quality curriculum developed in partnership with Creative Startups,” the release states.
The registration deadline for the Creatives Indigenous course is June 2, 2023. The course is limited to 30 students who are artists, innovators, or creatives. To apply, visit this website. Paper applications are also available at Salish and Kootenai Business Services and the Salish Kootenai College for anyone experiencing internet outages.
The program starts on June 3 at the Salish Kootenai College followed by virtual core modules taught online.
“Creatives Indigenous courses are designed to promote Native creativity and disrupt the creative industry with authentic Native art,” the release states.
Read the full news release below:
Creatives Indigenous by Native Max announces a six-week business accelerator program for Salish and Kootenai artists and creatives who want to start a business or expand their businesses.
The accelerator program offers Native entrepreneurs a rigorous exploration and application of topics, including business opportunity analysis, business model development, leadership and team building, managing cash flow, and more. The program gives participants the resources to take on a journey of learning the building blocks of entrepreneurship, from the starting line to start-up status, with a high-quality curriculum developed in partnership with Creative Startups. What makes the program different is it’s centered on Indigenous values, informed by Native Max founder and lead faculty Kelly Holmes’ decades-long experience as a Native woman leading a media and fashion business.
“I’m excited to work with our partners on this program,” explains Holmes. “We set out to teach Native creative entrepreneurs and help them discover the confidence, knowledge, and resources to gain revenues, grow their financial success, and eventually create more jobs for their communities.”
James Bible from Salish and Kootenai Business Services explains, "SKBS is very excited to work with our partners on this program." "Entrepreneurship and small businesses are significant because they create employment, drive innovation, contribute to community development, provide economic stability, and foster diversity. The success of these companies is essential to the well-being of individuals and communities, as they play a crucial role in influencing the economy and society.
The Kick-Off event will be held at the Salish Kootenai College (SKC) campus on June 3, 2023, and then virtual core modules will be taught online. The program culminates with in-person business presentations and a pitch contest on July 22, 2023, at SKC. Creatives Indigenous courses are designed to promote Native creativity and disrupt the creative industry with authentic Native art. “What makes our programs unique is how we incorporate and integrate Indigenous knowledge and values into the curriculum,” says Holmes.
Register Online
The course is limited to 30 students. CSKT Native makers, artists, innovators, and other creatives are encouraged to register at
Registration is now open with a $60 fee. Registration closes on May 29, 2023. If you cannot afford this fee upon acceptance into the program, organizers may waive it after completion of the program. CSKT tribal members have priority placement, and any remaining seats will be given to other Tribal artists.
Please visit the website and use the QR code for registration and a complete schedule of training modules. This core curriculum aims to integrate Native-centric education and experience in the lessons to create an equitable course for Native students, which helps them gain an Indigenous perspective on business and entrepreneurship.
Contacts
Creatives Indigenous is sponsored by the Native American Development Corporation (TRIIA Program), CSKT Economic Development Office, Salish Kootenai Business Services, and the Salish and Kootenai College. For more information or registration support, please contact Creatives Indigenous Program Support Brenna Ortiz at brenna.ortiz@nativemax.com or James Bible, Salish, and Kootenai Business Services at jamesb@slfcorp.com.