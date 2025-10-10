New Anaconda facility to house and treat low-level sex offenders

ANACONDA - A new $25 million STEP correctional facility built near Anaconda aims to relieve some of the burden of an already overcrowded correctional system by concentrating on treatment and intensive counseling for low-level offenders.

“We’re excited, I think it will benefit, certainly the offender, but for public safety, our communities, our state, the Department of Corrections, it’s a win, win, win,” CCCS CEO Mike Thatcher said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

The Specialized Treatment Enhanced Program (STEP) is a partnership between the Department of Corrections and the CCCS to hold and treat low-level sex offenders from three months to a year and go through intense treatment to avoid reoffending.

“And, I think the offender has historically — nobody’s wanted to address that population. And it’s critical. You need it, because you want people to receive treatment before they’re ever released to the community,” Thatcher said.

The facility was built next to the START facility off Highway 48 east of Anaconda and can hold a maximum of 68 offenders.

STEP will bring 33 new jobs to the area.

“We’ve hired some of the best master-level clinicians in the country. And they’re actually engaged in treatment all day long,” he said.

MTN NEWS “They’re good-paying jobs, they’re good benefits, they are the kind of jobs that people can raise a family on. Those are the jobs we need,” Everett said.

Anaconda Chief Executive Bill Everett welcomes the program and believes it will be a benefit to the community.

The first offenders will arrive the week of Oct. 13.