Next two weeks ideal for viewing Western Montana fall colors

MISSOULA — It's safe to say autumn is here, but winter is right around the corner so you'll want to enjoy the last bits of fall colors while you can.

"Peak time to enjoy the fall foliage would pretty much be now," said MTN meteorologist Erin Yost.

While Missoula blooms with color during the fall, Yost says that doesn't mean a peak fall foliage will happen.

"A lot goes into when those fall colors do tend to peak, perfect scenario we've got a wet spring a wet summer and a nice dry sunny fall with no freezing temperatures so it kinda depends on what we're going to see as far as the peak," Yost said.

Check out the fall foliage:

Peak fall foliage time is now

The peak season is when the leaves change, and if you ever wondered why the colors shift, it's the lack of sunlight that slows down the chlorophyll production — or the pigment that makes the leaves green.

"When we get to the fall months that chlorophyll production begins to slow down, since it is getting cooler," Yost said.

The changing colors also depends on the season before.

"If we get years where we have a severe summer drought, unfortunately the colors might not be that vibrant, or the leaves fall off because the tree is so stressed and years like that, it kinda stinks because you don't get the good colors," Yost said.

The next two weeks are the perfect time to get out and enjoy the changing colors.

