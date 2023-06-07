Olney man dies in one-vehicle crash near Lincoln

LINCOLN - A 54-year-old man from Olney died in a Tuesday, June 6, 2023, one-vehicle rollover crash in Powell County.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the accident happened shortly before 4:15 p.m. on Montana Highway 200 outside of Lincoln.

The MHP reports the driver of a Toyota 4Runner was headed eastbound near mile marker 59 when his vehicle crossed over into the westbound lane, into coming traffic.

The victim — who was not wearing a seatbelt — then overcorrected, causing the SUV to roll over. He was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man's name has not been released. The MHP is investigating the accident.