Open house planned to discuss US Highway 93 Missoula to Florence study

MISSOULA — A pair of open houses are being planned this week to discuss a dangerous section of U.S. Highway 93 in Western Montana.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Robert Peccia & Associates (RPA) will be discussing the status, findings, and proposed initial solutions for Highway 93 between Missoula and Florence.

“This corridor is a high priority for the Missoula and greater Bitterroot Valley communities, as well as for MDT," MDT Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen said. “Our study has been comprehensive and potential solutions that have come out of this are promising as we explore funding options.”

The study team is inviting the media and general public to attend an in-person open house on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Common Room at Lolo School on Farm Lane.

A virtual event will also be via Zoom on November 30 at noon. Registration is required for the virtual event. Please follow this link to register.

Study findings and initial solutions will be available at the in-person event, and study experts will be on hand to answer questions.

Members of the public and media are welcome to stop by at any time during the open house. However, no formal presentation will be made. The virtual session will include a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session.

The same information will be provided at both open house sessions.

The corridor study will continue into next year with final location-specific concepts shared tentatively by summer 2024.

Feedback received from the open house events and public comments will directly influence the final improvement concepts.

Visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/us93missoulaflorence/ [mdt.mt.gov] or email Becca at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com to sign up for study updates via email.

People can also call the study hotline on weekdays between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., at 406-207-4484.