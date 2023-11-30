Pablo boil water advisory may soon be lifted

PABLO — Pablo residents are still under a boil water advisory after e-coli bacteria was recently detected in the water system.

However, that order could soon be lifted since a potential source of the problem was found this week — wasps.

Managers with the community’s water and sewer system report that on Tuesday, a Montana Department of Environmental Quality representative inspected the water treatment facility.

Officials found that wasps had infiltrated the electrical boxes of two wells, potentially causing the bad water samples since the insects carry bacteria.

All of the boxes were then cleaned and the conduit was sealed. The wells were then flushed with chlorine for several hours.

Operators finished the cleanup and flushing on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, but Pablo Water and Sewer must now wait 72 hours for a water sample.

That means samples will be taken around noon on Friday with a possibility of the boil water advisory being lifted on Saturday.

But until then, Pablo residents are asked to continue with the order.