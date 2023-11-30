Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsWestern Montana News

Actions

Pablo boil water advisory may soon be lifted

A boil water advisory could soon be lifted after a potential source of the problem was found earlier this week.
Pablo Water Tank
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
A boil water advisory in Pablo could soon be lifted after a potential source of the problem was found earlier this week.
Pablo Water Tank
Pablo Water Boil Order Bees
Posted at 3:21 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 17:57:25-05

PABLO — Pablo residents are still under a boil water advisory after e-coli bacteria was recently detected in the water system.

However, that order could soon be lifted since a potential source of the problem was found this week — wasps.

Managers with the community’s water and sewer system report that on Tuesday, a Montana Department of Environmental Quality representative inspected the water treatment facility.

Officials found that wasps had infiltrated the electrical boxes of two wells, potentially causing the bad water samples since the insects carry bacteria.

Pablo Water Boil Order Bees
Officials found that wasps had infiltrated the electrical boxes of two wells in Pablo, potentially causing the bad water samples since the insects carry bacteria.

All of the boxes were then cleaned and the conduit was sealed. The wells were then flushed with chlorine for several hours.

Operators finished the cleanup and flushing on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, but Pablo Water and Sewer must now wait 72 hours for a water sample.

That means samples will be taken around noon on Friday with a possibility of the boil water advisory being lifted on Saturday.

But until then, Pablo residents are asked to continue with the order.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader