CORVALLIS — Just a few weeks ago, Green Bench Orchard in Missoula canceled their 'u-pick' season after a spring freeze destroyed the apple crop.

However, Farmer Fred, Green Bench Orchard's owner, pointed apple lovers to Swanson's Mountain View Orchard in Corvallis, which is in the midst of their 'u-pick' season.

Despite their own difficult harvest from the spring freeze, Swanson's is feeling the love from the community.

WATCH CYNTHIA CARRANZA'S FULL REPORT BELOW:

People flock to Swanson's 'u-pick' despite spring freeze impacting harvest

Kendall and Ryan Mouw are the managers of Swanson's Mountain View Orchard and with limited option in Missoula- they're seeing Missoulians flock to Corvallis making this one of their biggest turnouts yet.

Sunday's 'u-pick' event featured Swanson's apple cider slushies as well as doughnuts. The treats have been a hit.

"They're heaven!" Bryce Sposato, a customer, told MTN. "I don't know, they taste like apple cider in a doughnut, and they're crunchy on the outside and super warm and soft on the inside, and there's just enough like cinnamon and sugar. They're not like super sweet, you know, so I'm kind of obsessed with them. This is my second one, no judgment."

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Bryce Sposato is happy to support Swanson's if it means more doughnuts.

The same doughnuts drew in Nicole Segal from Missoula too.

"I’m a huge fan of their apple cider doughnuts," she said. "I tried them at the fair this year and I was obsessed and they told us about the u-pick, so I came back for the apples this time and the doughnuts."

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Nicole Segal drove to Corvallis from Missoula to enjoy Swanson's 'u-pick' event.

Despite the success of this fall's sweet treats, Swanson's took a hit last spring.

"This is a devastating year," Kendall said.

The spring freeze went as low as 24 degrees with a hit on an estimated 60% of the crop, leaving it nowhere near their record crop from last year.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News A family enjoys a Sunday at Swanson's

"The community coming in like this and paying our farm $2 a pound for the u-pick apples is something that is so supportive in a year like this. I mean, without this, you know, we couldn't potentially try to cover our costs," Kendall said. "That's our goal this year. How can we cover our costs given what we have on the trees?"

Another 'u-pick' event takes place next weekend, Sept. 19-20. Swanson's is also planning their upcoming "Apple Cider Donut Days" for Oct. 24 and Nov. 21. Not only that, but an estimated two months of cider by the jug will be available starting Oct. 1 at the storefront on the farm.

All are ways the community can support the local farm as they navigate this year's weather impacts.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Kendall Mouw and her husband Ryan manage Swanson's Mountain View Orchard in Corvallis.

"Because it doesn't matter if you have one apple or 100 on a tree, you're still paying the cost to farm those apple trees and those apples," Kendall added.

The customers at Saturday's event, however, were more than happy to show their support.

"We're willing to pay to help, you know, keep them around and keep getting apples and keep getting donuts," Sposato said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Swanson's is planning more events this fall, including Apple Cider Donut Days.

Swanson's told MTN they are very grateful for the community and the 'u-pick' turnout. Their goal is to get 40% of last year's crop in this year's harvest.

You can read more about Swanson's Mountain View Orchard, and their upcoming events, by visiting here.