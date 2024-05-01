Pilot in fatal Anaconda helicopter crash was husband, father of three

The pilot who died in a helicopter crash in Anaconda on Friday, April 26 leaves behind his expecting wife, three sons, and a fourth son on the way, according to a fundraiser organized on the family's behalf.

A GoFundMe campaign for 28-year-old Justin Price says he "was a great loving father, with his kids and wife being his world."

Price was piloting a Bell 206 helicopter in the area of Anaconda’s smelter stack when it crashed about 7:45 a.m. Friday. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Authority are investigating the incident.

An obituary for Price says he was born in Helena and grew up on the family ranch in Avon.

His wife, Jessica, is described as his "childhood sweetheart" who grew up on the neighboring ranch. Price's flying career took them to Oregon and Alaska before returning to Montana.

Price has twin four-year-old sons, and a two-year-old son, with his wife expecting their fourth, according to the fundraiser. Proceeds will go toward helping cover expenses for the family.

You can find the fundraiser for Justin Price here: https://gofund.me/7c640deb