Plains falls victim to national lifeguard shortage

PLAINS - Lifeguards keep pool-goers safe, but they also provide places for communities to grow.

Across the country, pools are either short-staffed or unable to open because of a lack of lifeguards.

One community in Montana could not open its pool this year because they weren't able to train their lifeguards. We headed up to the town of Plains to find out how this is impacting their community.

The community pool hasn’t been able to open because the town wasn't able to train their lifeguards and get them lifeguard certified. It's not just a problem in Plains — it’s a problem across the country.

"A lot of people depend on coming to the pool for the kids to recreate," Plains Mayor Chris Allen told MTN News.

Plains is one of many communities that has fallen victim to a lifeguard shortage, but it’s not because they couldn’t hire enough. It’s because the Red Cross — which certifies lifeguards — had no one available to train a dozen Plains high school students.

"The protocol has been for years and years is that they’ll tell us, do not get hold of us until you know how many lifeguards we need to come and train," Mayor Allen said.

That left the city of Plains the tough choice to close the community pool for the summer.

Mayor Allen says the pool — which was originally built after several children drowned in the river — offers kids a safe environment with lifeguards on staff.

"Our frustration on the city side is the pool is here and it's such as asset like I said, for young people to get their swimming lessons," Mayor Allen explained. "The younger generation to use the pool and get their techniques as far as swimming down and keep them out of the river.

Plains is already looking ahead to next summer to make sure they can open the pool. A city employee has received Red Cross certification to train lifeguards next year.