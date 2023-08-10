Polson commissioners annex land for new Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes casino

POLSON - The Polson City Commission has approved the annexation of 79 acres of Tribal land for a new casino on the west side of Polson along U.S. Highway 93.

S&K Gaming in partnership with the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) has plans to build a 25,000-square-foot casino.

Over 300 gaming machines from KwaTaqNuk Resort and Casino in downtown Polson will be moved to the new site.

The approval of annexation for the property was put on hold for more than a year while CSKT commissioned a traffic report and studied environmental impacts.

S&K Gaming Interim CEO Dan Hansen said the new casino will be built for modern casino specifications, becoming the primary casino in Polson.

“So you won’t have the smoke problems, you won't have a lot of the issues that you run into. Casinos really take a very special and specific type of build, and what we like about it is that we will now be able to have the casino be a casino and the resort focus on resort and family-friendly things that can bring other events and stuff into the community.”

Hansen said the project is still in the planning stages with the hope of breaking ground in the Spring of 2024.

