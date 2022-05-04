Polson Schools bond fails, district goes back to the drawing board

POLSON - Another school bond and another election.

One of the largest bonds we saw in the May 3, 2022 elections was from the Polson School District.

The $49 million bond was not passed by voters and although the money proposed for the elementary schools came close, it ultimately fell short by about 20 votes.

The district started conversations about issues on the proposed bond in 2019 and began community conversations in August. Polson Schools Superintendent Mike Cutler says that might be the reason the bond request didn’t pass.

"So it is kind of, ya know, disappointing and frustrating at this point," said Mike Cutler, Polson Schools superintendent. "We got to take a deep breath and go back to the drawing board and like I said, try and get more community members involved in the process in the beginning, and see if we can’t change this outcome a little bit.”

The Polson School District hasn’t had a bond passed in over 25 years, and the district says that although it is frustrating, it is time to go back to the drawing board.

“The fact of the matter is our needs are not going to go away," said Cutler. "So we got to do something."