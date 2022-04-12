Polson School District prepares for proposed bond

POLSON — The Polson School District is proposing a bond that's all about safety.

When you walk into Cherry Valley Elementary School in Polson, you are overwhelmed with the chatter of kids, colorful walls, and bustling halls. But there is a bigger issue at hand.

“We are packed to the gills right now. So our current situation all of our classrooms are full,” said Cherry Valley Elementary School principal Jon Gustafson.

The total proposed bond amount is $49 million. The high school would receive $17.7 million and $32 million would go to the three elementary schools.

Safety has been at the top of the list for this bond initiative, with more classrooms and updated front door security.

“Well, that is our number one job, is to keep our kids safe and kind of in the world we live in and kind of all the unknowns like that's kind of what we want to do first and foremost,” Gustafson told MTN News.

Although voters didn't pass a similar bond just over two years ago, Polson School District Superintendent Mike Culter, says the district has a history of using bond money well.

He noted they have received an “A” rating for their past use of bond money.

“Polson Schools has done a very good job of keeping them in mind with, you know, past bond elections and so on and so forth," said Culter.

MTN News Ballots will be mailed out on April 13 and due back on May 3.

"And with that A rating, the interest rate obviously, is lower than it would be if it was a much lower rating," Cutler continued.

