Possible plane in distress reported near Polson

POLSON — A search was conducted Monday in Lake County after someone reported what they believed to be a plane possibly in distress near Polson.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Lake County Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air -- along with fire and Tribal rangers -- searched the terrain around the Buffalo Bridge area near Polson but could not locate a downed aircraft.

The person who reported the incident took pictures of the smoke trail they witnessed and now the Federal Aviation Administration is assessing those photos to determine what caused it.

Sheriff Bell told MTN News on Monday afternoon crews were still searching in the Irvine Flats area.

At this point, there's been no sign it involved a plane.

We will have additional information on this developing story as it becomes available.

