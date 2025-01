MISSOULA — The temperatures are expected to drop to dangerous levels this weekend and Western Montana's shelters need your help.

The Poverello Center in Missoula and the Flathead Warming Center in Kalispell are in need of warm weather gear such as coats, hand warmers, and feet warmers.

The Poverello Center is also asking for basic items like toiletries and toilet paper. Donations may be brought to 1110 West Broadway, 1919 North Avenue in Missoula or online at https://amzn.to/3vh0Kcn.