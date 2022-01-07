Watch
Power outages reported across Western Montana Friday

MTN News
Power outage
Posted at 7:15 AM, Jan 07, 2022
WESTERN MONTANA — Several residents across Western and Northwest Montana are without power Friday morning due to the winter storm.

Northern Lights, Inc outage viewer shows 350 customers are without power north of Thompson Falls; 271 customers in Yaak in northwest Montana; and 57 customers in the Trout Creek area.

Northwestern Energy (NWE) is also reporting power outages in Mineral County.

NWE reports that there is a power outage in the Haugan and Saltese areas. Crews are en route to assess the situation.

The utility also reported on Twitter that trees were falling faster than crews could repair the lines in the Haugan and DeBorgia areas Thursday. Crews will be back at it Friday with an estimated time of restoration around 12 p.m.

