Power still out for over a thousand residents on Flynn Lane

MISSOULA — On Friday evening, severe weather with heavy wind gusts knocked down trees, leading around 2,400 people without power.

Crews were making progress on Saturday getting around a thousand people's power back on.

Progress was halted on Saturday afternoon after a vehicle had struck a mainline pole west of Missoula on Flynn Lane according to a Facebook post byMissoula Electric Cooperative.

There are no serious injuries that were reported, but the outage is still ongoing with about 1,400 people still without power.

MEC has diverted personnel from the storm to make the scene safe and will make temporary repairs to restore the power to the impacted area Saturday night.