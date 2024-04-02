Rehabilitation work to begin on Cyr Bridge near Alberton

ALBERTON — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and Frontier West will begin work to rehabilitate the Cyr Bridge located on Old Highway 10 west of Alberton this spring.

The work will include repairing deteriorated concrete in the bridge deck, piers and retaining walls. Other improvements include repairing and painting a portion of the steel superstructure, replacing the bridge railing, applying a deck crack seal to the bridge’s driving surface, resurfacing the roadway on each end of the bridge, paving the vehicle parking area on the east side of the bridge, and installing a historical marker.

“The Cyr Bridge was originally constructed in 1932 and needs some attention so it can continue to serve the local community,” said MDT Missoula District Engineering Project Manager Brett Lloyd. “The repairs to the concrete on the bridge deck surface and substructure, and the addition of new deck railing will enhance safety, provide a smoother driving surface, and extend the service life of the bridge.”

The bridge is expected to close to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting this week and is expected to reopen in the fall, according to a news release. Drivers and pedestrians will need to use an alternate route while the work is taking place.

Montana Department of Transportation

The Clark Fork River boat ramp located near the Cyr Bridge will remain open. However, to access the ramp from the west side of the river, motorists will need to use the Fish Creek Road exit.

In order to get to the boat ramp and from the east side of the river, westbound Interstate 90 will need to use the Cyr exit while eastbound I-90 drivers will need to use the Alberton exit, then head west on I-90 and get off at the Cyr exit.

Additional information about the project can be found at mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/cyrbridge. Text CYRB to 866-434-0866 for text message updates. For email updates, contact brandon@rbci.net or call 406-465-3350.