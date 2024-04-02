Construction work begins on Cyr Bridge in Alberton

Work began on the historic Cyr Bridge in Mineral County on Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

The project is meant to make several key improvements to the existing structure to modernize it for the next 30 years. The bridge, originally constructed in 1932, has been standing largely unchanged since then.

The span will undergo several improvements; replacing the current concrete guard rails with modern steel ones, painting and coating the underneath to help prevent corrosion, and creating a pile-on structure around the supports for the bridge.

The improvements are expected to wrap up this fall and until then the bridge will remain closed.

Engineering project manager Brett Lloyd — who has been with the Montana Department of Transportation for 22 years — said that this project is close to home for him.

“This is an interesting project for me because I was born and raised in Missoula and I’ve driven across this bridge more times than I can count.”

Access to the boat ramp and fishing area across from the bridge is still open during the construction, so no need to worry for you rafters and anglers out there.

Montana Department of Transportation

MDT said that to get there, users will now have to take a five minute detour.

Instead of taking Exit 70 off of I-90, people will have to go down a couple more miles to Exit 66, take a right at the stop sign on the off-ramp, and then follow the detour signs that will lead to the recreation area.

