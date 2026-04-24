Richwine's Burgerville celebrates 64 years in Polson

POLSON, MT — Richwine's Burgerville in Polson is celebrating 64 years in business with its annual Burgerville Days, even as the family prepares to sell the historic property.

"Mom and dad just made it family, and that's what makes it so special," Marcia Richwine said.

Richwine took over the restaurant in 2009 after losing her parents and her brother, Shane, to cancer. She said the restaurant's success is all about the people and a keeping the same menu.

"My menu is exactly as mom and dad's, other than I got huckleberry shakes. We try to keep everything original as they had it," Richwine said.

Richwine said that consistency is what brings customers back. Patrons say they look forward to the small-town feel and good food every summer.

The business has been recognized with newspaper features, articles, and a documentary about the family's legacy. The City of Polson even declared April 20 as "Burgerville Day."

For Richwine's daughter, Cassidy Moen, the restaurant is like a second home.

"I was nine years old when mom took it over. I spent a lot of time here just to be with her," Moen said.

The family has decided to sell the property, but they hope the next owners will carry forward their mission centered on family.

"It's hard to imagine someone else owning it, but then again, it's doing its purpose in remembering that, so you can't be mad either way," Moen said.

For now, the team remains in place with the same menu, keeping the 64-year tradition alive. The anniversary celebration continues into the weekend with prizes for customers.

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