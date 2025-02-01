Road conditions deteriorate across parts of Western Montana

MISSOULA — Road conditions are deteriorating across Western Montana Friday night as ice and snow accumulate on the highways.

Around 10:30 p.m., the Missoula Police Department recommended limiting travel in city limits to essential trips only stating that the roads are extremely dangerous with multiple accidents reported.

The East Missoula Rural Fire Department posted a similar recommendation asking that if people must travel, to please drive cautiously.

The Montana Department of Transportation's road condition map shows that as of 11 p.m. Friday, Interstate 90 from the Idaho border to Deer Lodge had sections of scattered ice, frost, snow, and black ice.

At 6 p.m., MDT posted that chains were required for Lookout Pass.

Several other highways, including Highway 200 to the east of Missoula and Highway 2 in the Flathead, also had snow and ice reports.

Much of Western Montana is under a Winter Storm Warning through 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice with Lolo Pass expected to receive six to 10 inches of snow, for example.

If you need to travel, you can check Montana's road conditions by visiting MDT's road map. Click here for a full forecast from the STORMTracker Weather Team.

