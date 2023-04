LIBBY - While construction hasn't started just yet, travelers on U.S. Highway 2 in the Libby area should expect to see some delays in the next few weeks.

Crews will be working on rockfall mitigation about 12 miles west of Libby on Highway 2.

The project aims to make the road safer by repairing the existing rockfall structure and removing hazardous, unstable rock material.

Drivers should expect 10 to 15-minute delays once the work begins. To receive text updates text US2Slopes to 41411.