Ronan Health Center pharmacy now operating at full service

RONAN - The Ronan Health Center Pharmacy is now operating at full service, providing medication dispensing and counseling, along with vaccinations to Tribal Health recipients.

The pharmacy is located in the newly constructed Ronan Health Center at 430 Mary McLeod Lane in Ronan.

Parts of the building remain under construction, although pharmacy services are open for business.

Parking is available for patients in the back parking lot if the patient-side parking lot is blocked during construction, according to a news release.

The pharmacy is open weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and be reached by calling 406-884-2560.