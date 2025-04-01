Ronan’s Jake's Farm in the Dell receives $35,000 grant

MISSOULA — The month of April is Autism Acceptance Month and it's starting out strong for a facility in Ronan that will be a home for adults with autism.

The Gianforte Family Foundation granted $35,000 for a commercial kitchen at Jake's Farm in the Dell, also known as Proactive Living Facility.

Board member Julie Janssen says this commercial kitchen will not only be used for daily meals to feed residents, but it will help them develop social and job skills, as they prepare food together.

The new home for adults with severe autism has been under construction since August 2024 and the first home should be done this fall.

Jake's Farm in the Dell provides resources for developmentally disabled adults ages 18-45 and is the first center of its kind in Montana.

