Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority implementing watering restrictions

PABLO - The Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority (SKHA) is implementing watering restrictions effective immediately.

No outside water use will be allowed with a news release stating that the water department’s top priority is to make sure that all customers have access to safe drinking water.



“The unprecedented hot and dry summer, we have been experiencing, we have seen fluctuations in our tank levels and in some of the well depths,” the release states. “In order to prevent loss of water to any of our customers within our water systems these restrictions need to be placed. “

The SKHA-managed water affected by these water restrictions is as follows:



Evaro Schley

Chief Martin Arlee Homesites

Valley Creek

Dixon Town

Dixon Agency

Clarice Paul

Mission Dam

Gray Wolf Village

Carbine Homesites

Pache Woodcock

Timberlane Homesites

St. Ignatius

Southside Elmo

Sundown Houle

Villa Homesites

Big Arm Homesites

Mountain Vista Lane

Dayton

Turtle Lake Homesites

Dog Lake Homesites

Officials caution that "intentional or repeated violations of the restrictions may result in a disconnection of water service and additional monetary charges."

SKHA notes they will be monitoring the systems for any violations.

Anyone with questions can contact the SKHA Water & Sewer office at 406-675-4491 ext. 1547 or 1508.