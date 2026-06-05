Sanders County declares emergency as riverbank erosion threatens River Road East

SANDERS COUNTY — The Sanders County Board of Commissioners has signed an emergency declaration as active riverbank erosion threatens a section of River Road East, county officials announced.

According to a post on social media by Sanders County Emergency Management, prolonged high river flows have caused a portion of the riverbank adjacent to River Road East to erode, creating concerns that the damage could soon impact the roadbed.

Officials said Sanders County Road District 1 identified the issue and immediately began emergency protective measures to safeguard public infrastructure and prevent further damage.

The affected area is located along River Road East between Coyote Court and Rocky Point Lane.

Emergency operations are currently underway, and repair efforts are expected to continue for several days as crews work to stabilize the area and protect the roadway.

County officials are urging the public to avoid the River Road East area while emergency work is in progress. Motorists should follow directions from road crews and emergency personnel and be prepared for possible road closures, traffic delays and changing conditions near the work zone.

At this time, officials said there is no active threat to the public or private property.

Emergency management officials said updates will be provided as conditions change and repair operations continue.