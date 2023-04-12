Sanders County school levies on May 2 ballot

MISSOULA - Three Sanders County schools have levy requests before voters in the upcoming May election.

They are Plains, Hot Springs, and Noxon.

Plains schools are asking for a $100,000 general fund levy for maintenance and operations. If passed it would increase taxes on a $200,000 home by approximately $34.84.

Hot Springs schools requesting a $150,000 general fund levy for general operations and maintenance. If passed it would increase taxes on a $200,000 home by $177.12.

Noxon Schools are requesting two technology levies, one for their elementary school, and the other for the high school. Each issue proposes an additional $15,000 per year for five years.

For more information on the levy, requests go to https://co.sanders.mt.us/departments/elections/.