Search continuing for man reported missing from Libby

LIBBY — The search is continuing for a man who was reported missing on November 29, 2023, in Northwest Montana.

Lincoln County Sheriff Darren Short says 72-year-old Johnnie Lee Hantz was last seen leaving Libby on Tuesday, November 28 driving northbound on Montana Highway 37.

He was traveling in a camo-colored CAN-AM side by side with his Mastiff dog Chester.

Members of Davis Thompson Search and Rescue and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies have been actively searching areas known to be frequented by Hantz.

Anyone with information regarding Hantz’s possible location is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 406-293-4112.