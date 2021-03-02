Sheriff: No plane crash found in the Mission Valley

POLSON — Lake County Don Bell reports that no plane crash was found on Monday after someone reported what they believed to be a plane possibly in distress near Polson.

Lake County Search and Rescue, Two Bear Air -- along with fire and Tribal rangers -- searched the terrain around the Buffalo Bridge area near Polson but could not locate a downed aircraft.

The person who reported the incident took pictures of the smoke trail they witnessed and the Federal Aviation Administration was asked to assess those photos to determine what caused it.

Sheriff Bell said on Tuesday morning that "upon investigation, it was determined that there was no plane crash. No planes are unaccounted for at this time."