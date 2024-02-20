Sheriff releases names of Mission Valley crash victims

POLSON — Authorities have released the names of the two people who died in a recent crash in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Ila Griffin, 80, and 7-year-old Kathryn Griffin — both of Ronan — died when the vehicle they were in collided head-on with a semi-truck on Highway 93 near the intersection of Eagle Pass Trail.

The crash happened shortly after 5:45 p.m. on February 15, 2024, between St. Ignatius and Ronan.

"The Lake County Sheriff’s Office sends our condolences to the Griffin family in the loss of their loved ones," Sheriff Bell said in a statement.