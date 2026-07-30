Smoke break: Clean air centers across Western Montana

STEVENSVILLE — We can all feel the smoke settling in this wildfire season, but there are public places you can go to get a break from it. You can catch your breath at one of the Montana Department of Health and Human Services’ (DPHHS) clean air centers across Western Montana.

Wildfire smoke can impact human health, from short-term symptoms like sore throats and runny noses to long-term problems, especially for those with pre-existing conditions. In 2025, DPHHS received a three-year grant from the Environmental Protection Agency to start a clean air center pilot program.

DPHHS partnered with local governments to put the centers in communities that see severe smoke impacts during fire season. The centers have air filters, air quality monitors and protocols to try to keep the air as clean as can be.

Last year, they set up six centers in Missoula and Ravalli Counties. You can find them at the libraries in Darby, Hamilton, Stevensville, Lolo and Seeley Lake, along with the Missoula Senior Center.

This year, they set up even more in Northwest Montana.

There are three on the Flathead Reservation, at the fitness centers in Arlee, St. Ignatius and at Salish Kootenai College in Pablo.

There are also three in Flathead County, at the Whitefish Library, the Columbia Falls Community Center and the Gateway Community Center in Kalispell.

In Lincoln County, you can find them at the Libby, Eureka and Troy branches of the Lincoln County Library. There is also clean air centers in Browning on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Find out more from DPHHS here.