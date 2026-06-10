State approves exploratory drilling for precious metals in the Upper Blackfoot

LINCOLN — The Montana Department of Environmental Quality approved a proposal for exploratory drilling for Sentinel Metals’ Columbia Gold and Silver Project, outside of Lincoln in the Upper Blackfoot Valley.

In January, Sentinel Metals, an Australian mining company, applied for an exploration license amendment with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) under the name Great Plains Mining, LLC. They proposed drilling 21 new holes at the project site, private land about eight miles outside of town that has been drilled previously, to better understand the area’s geology.

The proposal drew lots of public interest online, at a Lincoln community meeting hosted by the mining company, and in public comments. The DEQ received more than 8,700 comments.

The DEQ’s final environmental assessment found that the exploratory drilling will not have a significant impact on the environment. Sentinel Metals will have do required reclamation work after drilling.

Aside from these 21 holes, any future exploration or mining would need additional studies, approval and public input.

