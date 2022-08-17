Superior firefighters receive extra training to better serve community

SUPERIOR - Floating the rivers around Missoula is the epitome of summer in the Missoula while rafting on the Flathead is one of the best ways to experience the beauty of the Big Sky State.

But sometimes, these trips turn tragic. Western Montana is no stranger to river rescues — just Google it.

Last month, Ravalli County Search and Rescue teams faced numerous river calls.

And over the years, Missoula emergency crews return again and again to the Clark Fork to help someone in distress.

But the Clark Fork doesn't just stop at Missoula County lines.

It weaves its way through Mineral County where authorities have had their share of river rescues — and now they're even more prepared for it.

The Superior Volunteer Fire Department is back in the spotlight; this time it's for doing everything they can to prevent accidents on the water.

Four members of the crew are certified in swift water rescue with the rest trained to help from the shoreline in case of an emergency on the river.

Their motivation for the training is to help other agencies in response and care from start to finish.

“And we saw a need when we started up the QRU to have water rescue people,” said Superior Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Pecora.

Superior is the only fire department in the county with this swift water training, meaning they respond anytime and at any temperature.

“So we go and help anywhere anytime we've been paged out towards Frenchtown [or] Alberton. And we've been sent down the river doesn't matter to us,” said Pecora.

The crew also received their Level 4 certification in the pediatric recognition program.

QRU Service Manager Heather Pecora says allows them to save the lives of the future generation.

“There's a lot more interventions that we can do now and there's a lot more life-saving things that we can do for their children,” said Pecora.