Suspect taken into custody after shots fired in Arlee

MISSOULA — We are learning more about a Monday afternoon incident that prompted a warning for some Arlee residents to lock their doors and stay inside.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports that at approximately 12:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report from a caller that when passing by a UTV, the driver of the UTV pointed, and reportedly shot at the caller’s vehicle.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith says deputies quickly responded as well as CSKT Tribal Fish and Game Officers.

Smith says additional calls of a young male in a side-by-side UTV pointing a gun, with possible shots heard, were reported from residents on Vanderburg Lane. Additionally, a responding law enforcement vehicle was struck as shots were fired by the juvenile.

The Missoula County Special Response Team (SRT) was dispatched to the area at approximately 1:05 p.m. and a mutual aid request was made to Two Bear Air to help in locating the juvenile.

A public safety notice was sent to residents in the area to remain in their homes and advised that all others avoid the area. Smith says the juvenile male was later found near the end of Vanderburg Lane.

“Officers confronted the armed juvenile, using extreme caution and with a high degree of restraint, to bring the incident to a close peacefully and without incident,” Smith noted in a statement.

The juvenile was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital.

“Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies train for incidents like these to keep our communities safe. I am thankful for the quick response, but more importantly the safety of those living in the Vanderburg neighborhood and Arlee. The professionalism exhibited by all law enforcement on scene brought this incident to a close peacefully.” stated Missoula County Sheriff, TJ McDermott.

No further details are being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation.

