Thompson Falls residents circulate recall petitions over city billing vacant lots for unused utilities

THOMPSON FALLS — Thompson Falls residents are circulating recall petitions for the mayor and several city council members over the city's practice of billing vacant lots for water and sewer services.

Community members raised the issue during a city council committee meeting on Monday night. The city charges owners of vacant lots with utility stubs for water and sewer, even when no services are provided.

WATCH: Thompson Falls residents are circulating recall petitions for the mayor and city council over the billing of vacant lots for unused utilities

Thompson Falls residents seek recall over vacant lot bills

The city acknowledged the practice and is discussing a resolution to repeal it. However, residents are still seeking accountability. Community members are organizing a petition to recall Mayor Gussie O’Connor and city council members Raoul Ribeiro, Katherine Maudrone, and Rossyln Leivestad.

Melinda Thompson owns two vacant properties in Thompson Falls and pays for services on the empty lots. The charges began after the city started installing a sewer three years ago.

“It's about $110 a month. For water and sewer combined, hooked up to absolutely nothing,” Thompson said.

“Not once has anybody had the time to help us or say, oh, you know what, we can move it down. So maybe it can function better or work. Nothing,” Thompson said.

“Hurtful doesn't quite cover it. I think for the most part, we have been told to be quiet, get over it, move on, and just keep paying your bills,” Thompson said.

Under Montana law, MCA 7-13-4304, municipalities have broad discretion in structuring utility billing, which allows local governments to bill vacant lots. Nathan Bilyeu of JMG Attorneys noted the legal framework surrounding the issue.

“There's statutory authority out there for charging on vacant lots. So that's something that's legally allowed. But you aren't legally obligated to continue that because it wasn't something you were assuming would occur,” Bilyeu said.

Maudrone, who represents Ward 2, addressed the charges at the committee meeting.

“While, strictly speaking, the city did not do anything illegal, it's still a wrong thing to do, to pay for-- having people pay for services not rendered,” Maudrone said.

The billing issue has been ongoing for years and caught the attention of state lawmakers, including Montana Representative Paul Fielder, a Republican who represents Thompson Falls.

“If I can fix this in the legislature to make it so that it's more uniform, it's even easier for the attorneys to understand that if there's nothing going into the sewer system, then they should not be getting a monthly charge. Simple as that,” Fielder said.